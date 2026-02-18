Infinity Visual And Performing Arts Announces Two New Instructors

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts has announced the addition of two new instructors to their team

Hillary Belin is a dedicated theater artist and educator who believes in the power of performance to inspire confidence, creativity, and community. She has developed and led youth performing arts programs at YWCA Jamestown, where she combined storytelling, movement, and collaboration to help young people express themselves on stage and in life.

In addition to her work as an instructor, Hillary is an active performer in the local arts scene. She has recently appeared in productions with Little Theatre and Warren Players and has also performed with Jamestown Community College. These experiences keep her connected to the stage and bring fresh, real-world insights into her teaching. Hillary’s approach blends professionalism with play, creating a supportive environment where every student can shine.

Rachel Lykins is an Equity Actor and Teaching Artist from Huntington, West Virginia. She received her BA in Communication Studies from Marshall University and MFA in Acting from The University of California, Irvine. She has worked, studied, and lived across the United States and United Kingdom. She is a board member of the Children’s Advocacy Program, and formerly served as a founding member of the Marshall University Dance Theatre.

Rachel believes that the arts are for everyone and can be an incredible tool for empathy, collaboration, and self-expression.

For more information about Infinity, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org/register.