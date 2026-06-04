Infinity Visual And Performing Arts Launches 2026 Annual Campaign

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts has launched its 2026 Annual Campaign.

The campaign supports Infinity’s mission to create and sustain an environment where young people can grow, learn, and lead through active participation in the visual and performing arts.

Funds raised through Infinity’s Annual Campaign help support student scholarships, creative performance opportunities, and provide resources needed to keep arts education opportunities accessible for local families in the areas of music, art, dance, theater, photography, and more.

Serving more than 1,600 students annually through private instruction, group classes, workshops, performances, and outreach programming, Infinity continues to provide opportunities for students ages 3–21 to build confidence, technical skills, leadership abilities, and meaningful, creative community connections through the arts.

The 2026 Annual Campaign will continue through June 30 and includes several community-centered fundraising efforts, including Infinity’s inaugural Penny Wars fundraiser for students and families, and donor recognition opportunities and online giving initiatives for community members.

This year, Infinity is also partnering with Farm Fresh Foods to help expand community awareness of the Annual Campaign through public donation bins placed in-store.

Campaign messaging this year focuses on the lasting impact Infinity has on students and families, highlighting stories of belonging, mentorship, confidence-building, and artistic growth within the organization’s programs.

Infinity’s programming includes music, visual arts, theater, dance, photography, and performance-based opportunities, with need-based scholarship assistance available to qualifying families. No student is turned away due to inability to pay.

Community members interested in supporting the campaign can learn more or donate online at: https://infinityperformingarts.org/annualcampaign

Donations of all sizes directly support youth arts experiences throughout the upcoming program year.

For more information about Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, a 501c3 non-profit organization, visit: www.infinityperformingarts.org