Infinity Visual And Performing Arts To Host Infini-Con

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is hosting Infini-Con this Friday.

The free, family-friendly community event will take place 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 28 at the Infinity Center in Downtown Jamestown.

Created and hosted by Infinity instructors, students, and staff, Infini-Con will transform the Infinity Center into an evening of small convention-inspired experiences alongside hands-on arts activities, music, movement, and an open house for families interested in exploring Infinity.

Convention-inspired activities will include a mini ‘Artists Alley’ featuring Infinity youth creators, a cosplay panel, costume runway, ribbon game, trinket trading, live chalk art, photo opportunities, and more. The event will also give Infinity students who participated in a ‘Cosplay Collaborative’ class during Infinity’s third trimester an opportunity to showcase the costumes and characters they have worked to create.

Family-friendly costumes are encouraged for all Infini-Con guests, whether they are experienced cosplayers, trying it for the first time, or simply want to dress as a favorite character. A prop check will also be available as guests arrive.

Throughout the rest of the Infinity Center, families can take part in hands-on activities including make-and-take art projects; an Instrument Petting Zoo, and a K-Pop Dance Class. Attendees can also browse an instrument and equipment sale; and explore Infinity’s lesson rooms and creative spaces.

Infini-Con also serves as an Open House for Infinity, giving children, teens, and their families an opportunity to connect directly with Infinity experiences. Families can meet instructors, try new activities and instruments; ask questions about private lessons and group classes; and learn more about the opportunities that interest them. Families interested in joining Infinity can also register for the new program year, which begins Monday, September 14.

For more information, visit infinityperformingarts.org