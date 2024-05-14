Infinity’s Ultimate Adventure Challenge Has Begun

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts’ fourth annual Ultimate Adventure Challenge has begun.

The program is running now through the end of the year and is an outdoor recreation challenge that combines elements of a traditional hiking challenge with an arts-filled scavenger hunt.

There are two ways to participate in Ultimate Adventure Challenge:

1) The “Local Challenge” features locations within a 30-mile radius of Jamestown, NY. Registered participants are given a list of hiking trails, outdoor art installations, and public spaces to visit where they search for specific landmarks and upload selfies for credit.

2) The “Choose Your Own Adventure Challenge” allows participants to participate from anywhere in the world. For this option, participants select their own hiking trails, art installations, and public spaces to visit.

Finishers of both versions of Infinity’s Ultimate Adventure Challenge will receive a patch and sticker designed by local artist, Ash Pickering.

Infinity’s Ultimate Adventure Challenge registration fees serve as a fundraiser to support music and arts education experiences at the Infinity Center for children and teens.

To register online, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org/adventurechallenge