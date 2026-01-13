Informational Session To Be Held Jan. 15 For Those Interested In Becoming Foster Parents

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services is hosting an informational session for compassionate individuals and families seeking to become foster parents.

The Department will host an informational session beginning at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, January 15 at the South County Office Building located at 110 East Fourth Street in downtown Jamestown. Attendees should use the front employee entrance on East Fourth Street and proceed up the stairs. A virtual option will also be available.

Currently, Chautauqua County has approximately 45 traditional (non-kinship) foster homes. Many of these homes are full, and the need continues to grow as nearly 100 children are presently in the County’s care. Children in foster care range from infancy through age 18 and may have medical, physical, or emotional needs. They come from all racial and ethnic backgrounds and may be placed individually or as part of a sibling group.

Following the informational session, the next round of pre-service foster parent classes will begin on Thursday, February 12, and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Classes will be offered both in person in Jamestown and virtually, and will continue through April 23. There will be no class held on April 9 during Spring Break.

To receive the virtual meeting link or for more information, contact Audra Moeller at moellera@chqgov.com or 716-581-2080.

Those unable to attend the informational session but interested in learning more about foster care in Chautauqua County are encouraged to visit www.fosterlovechq.com or contact Audra Moeller using the information above.