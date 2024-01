The inmate who walked away from a work detail has been charged in that incident.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year old Ralph Patterson has been charged with third degree escape.

Patterson was part of a work crew at the Chautauqua County Landfill on Monday, January 15 when he escaped.

Several area law enforcement agencies were brought in to search for Patterson, who was located quickly.

He is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.