Innovation Center at Rogers School to House BOCES Programming

The Jamestown School Board has approved a lease agreement to house BOCES programming at the Innovation Center at Rogers School.

The agreement with Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES (Board of Cooperative Extension Services) will involve the Innovation Center hosting E2CCB’s new Bloom Program at Rogers for the next five years beginning this fall. The annual lease payment by BOCES to Jamestown Public Schools will be $69,804.

The Bloom Program at Rogers will serve students in the region who have more significant mental health and behavioral needs that require specialized instruction and therapies in a supportive, responsive, and nurturing classroom environment.

Patrick Langworthy will serve as the program’s Special Education Principal. He previously served Jamestown Public Schools as a special education teacher and most recently as a Teacher on Special Assignment supporting students and staff at Love Elementary School.