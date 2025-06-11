Instructors, Former Students Call On Elected Officials To Save Cassadaga Job Corps Center

Local unions, Job Corps Center instructors and former students are calling on local elected officials to save the Cassadaga Job Corps Center, and the Job Corps program nationwide.

The group made their plea Monday at a press conference.

Cassadaga Guardians of the Hill President and Career Preparation Phase employee for Job Corps Jake Brock said, “Job Corps is more than just a training program — it’s a lifeline. It’s a bridge to opportunity for young people ages 16 to 24 who are determined to change the trajectory of their lives. These centers don’t just shape individual futures — they strengthen entire communities.”

Former students also shared their stories about how the Cassadaga Job Corps Center helped change their life. Arlene Tariq said, “I needed to take a leave of absence from City Tech, in New York City. I felt like I was falling through the cracks. I needed a change. I needed structure. I needed a place where I could focus — and heal. Job Corps gave me that.” Today, Arlene holds a Master’s in Social Work from the University at Buffalo and works as an adolescent and adult psychotherapist at a private practice in the Buffalo area.

She added, “When I hear about proposals to close centers like Cassadaga, I don’t just hear budget cuts — I hear doors being slammed shut on kids who are fighting for a chance. Job Corps changed my life. And I’m here today to fight so it can keep changing others.”

Those at the rally called on Congressman Nick Langworthy to stand up for his constituents and keep the Cassadaga Job Corps Center open.