International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Event To Be Held Nov. 18

An International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is set for this Saturday at the James Prendergast Library.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County are hosting the event that will take place 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 18 in the library’s Fireplace Room.

The event offers a unique opportunity for individuals affected by suicide loss to come together, find solace, and share their stories of healing and hope.

Survivor Day, recognized annually on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, was established by an act of Congress in 1999 and is sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

During the Jamestown event, participants can watch an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-produced documentary tailored for suicide loss survivors. The film captures the experiences and emotions of those who have faced the loss of a loved one to suicide, offering insights and support to those in attendance. For those who are unable to attend a Survivor Day event in person, AFSP hosts a Survivor Day program online at afsp.org/SurvivorDay.

Brunch will be provided at this event.

Pre-registration is required with the event not open to the general public. To register for the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event in Jamestown, visit isodld.afsp.org or get in touch with Carri Raynor at 716-753-4522 or RaynorC@chqgov.com. For additional information or inquiries, visit AFSP.org or preventsuicidechq.com.