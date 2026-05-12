It’s Active Transportation Week In Chautauqua County

This week is Active Transportation Week in Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning & Development, in collaboration with the Chautauqua County Health Department, Community Health Network, the City of Jamestown, Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth, and Spokefolks are participating in the week, which offers an opportunity to highlight how thoughtful infrastructure investments can improve safety, accessibility, and quality of life across Chautauqua County.

Based on U.S. Census data, approximately 6.5% to 8.5% of households in Chautauqua County do not own a vehicle, totaling roughly 3,500 to 4,500 households, with higher concentrations in the cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk. Additionally, around 1,379 residents have been identified as having no car access while living far from a grocery store. The Chautauqua County Complete Streets Workgroup has been working to turn the principles of Complete Streets into visible, on-the-ground improvements. Complete Streets is an approach to designing and operating roadways so they are safe and accessible for all users; pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and motorists of all ages and abilities.

Several projects currently under construction reflect the County’s commitment to these principals. In the Village of Cassadaga, the Maple Avenue Crosswalk Improvements project is enhancing pedestrian safety through upgraded crossings designed to increase visibility and reduce vehicle speeds. These improvements are especially important in village centers where residents and visitors frequently walk between homes, businesses, lakes, and community spaces. Similarly, work along Water Street in the Village of Fredonia is bringing ADA-compliant curb ramps, upgraded crosswalks, and public art bump-outs to the corridor. These bump-outs not only shorten crossing distances for pedestrians, but also serve as traffic-calming features. The integration of public art adds a placemaking element, helping to create a more welcoming and vibrant streetscape while reinforcing community identity.

In addition to these construction projects, the Complete Streets Workgroup is also working on implementing recent planning efforts, including implementing recommendations made in the Vineyard/Millard Fillmore Drive Complete Streets Plan completed in June 2025. The plan evaluated existing conditions along this key corridor in the City of Dunkirk, and identified opportunities to improve safety, connectivity, and multimodal access. Recommendations included pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, sidewalk reconstruction, lighting and signage improvements, and enhancements to better serve nearby neighborhoods and destinations. Building on that momentum, the County’s Department of Planning and Development has taken a significant next step by applying for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant funding to support a $3.1 million Complete Streets project along the Millard Fillmore segment. If awarded, the funding would implement many of the study’s recommendations, transforming the corridor into a safer, more accessible route for all users. Together, these efforts demonstrate how Chautauqua County is advancing a comprehensive approach to transportation that prioritizes safety, equity, and community vitality.

Residents are encouraged to join the movement for Active Transportation Week by driving less and trying out some alternative transportation methods.

For more information, contact Stephanie Nick at (716) 661-8214 or email nicks@chqgov.com, visit chautauquacountyny.gov/atw, or visit the social media pages of our Partner organizations.