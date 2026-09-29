James McIntyre Selected As 2026 Joseph H. Mason Award Recipient

Jamestown resident James B. McIntyre has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Joseph H. Mason Community Service Award.

The award is presented annually by United Way of Chautauqua County.

Now in its 46th year, the Joseph H. Mason Award recognizes the exceptional community involvement and volunteerism of a local union member. McIntyre will be recognized with the award during United Way’s annual “Salute To Labor” dinner, scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 21 at the Athenaeum Hotel on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution.

A retired member of IBEW Local 106, McIntyre spent more than 39 years with Ahlstrom Schaeffer Electric in Jamestown, beginning as an apprentice electrician in 1987 and progressing through roles as a journeyman, small and large project foreman, and ultimately Senior Estimator and Project Manager. He retired from the company in March 2026.

His commitment to service extended well beyond his career with Ahlstrom Schaeffer. For more than three decades, McIntyre has dedicated his time and expertise to training future electricians through the IBEW Local 106 apprenticeship program, while also serving approximately 12 years on the union’s executive board. He also developed and taught a foreman’s program, giving leadership instruction to apprentices in the final year of their apprenticeship.

McIntyre’s volunteer service includes work through his church, for the local food bank, youth programs and community projects.

McIntyre was nominated by Dean Roe of IBEW Local 106, who also highlighted McIntyre’s longtime commitment to both organized labor and community service.

Born and raised in Busti, McIntyre comes from a multi-generational family in Chautauqua County and graduated from Southwestern Central School District in 1984 and Jamestown Community College in 1986. A member of Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church for 30 years, McIntyre has served as a trustee and member of the church’s leadership team, volunteered on building maintenance and construction projects, and started and led the church’s Holiday Valley Ski Club for nearly 20 years.

He and his wife, Julie, have also participated in multiple mission trips to the Juarez, Mexico area with Harvest Hands Ministries of Westfield. Over the years, their service has included helping with the construction of an orphanage and school for children in the area.

Their experience serving communities in Mexico also inspired the McIntyres to become more involved in addressing food insecurity at home. Jim and Julie currently serve as directors of the Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church Food Pantry, which partners with the Salvation Army of Warren and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Last year, the food pantry served approximately 1,600 client visits and distributed nearly 80,000 pounds of food to local families with limited incomes. McIntyre also intentionally maintains a large garden each year so that he and Julie can provide fresh produce to the food pantry.

Following his retirement, McIntyre has continued looking for opportunities to put his skills to work in service to others. He and Julie are members of Servants On Wheels Ever Ready (SOWER), a Christian RV organization that partners with organizations across the country to provide skilled maintenance and other assistance. Their first project following Jim’s retirement was completed in June at Miracle Mountain Ranch in Spring Creek, Pennsylvania, with additional service trips planned.

McIntyre has also participated in numerous community projects through IBEW Local 106, including the original construction of St. Susan’s Center and the relighting of the Jamestown Boys & Girls Club. He previously served on the design committee for the Southwestern Central School District during the development of its new elementary school.

While the Joseph H. Mason Award recognizes McIntyre’s individual record of service, much of that work has been shared with his wife, Julie. The couple has been married for 38 years and have worked together in their food pantry ministry, church service and mission work. Julie, now also retired after nearly 30 years as a high school biology teacher, has been an active volunteer through Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church and served for many years as treasurer of the NYSUT union representing her school.

Jim and Julie have two adult children, Steven and Nicholas – both of whom are married and live in the area. Steven is currently finishing up his IBEW LU #106 apprenticeship program and Nicholas is a former member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which was Joseph H. Mason’s own union. Nicholas now works at BETTS Industries in Warren, Pa.

Tickets for the 2026 Salute To Labor Dinner can be purchased by contacting United Way of Chautauqua County. Tickets are $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight. For questions, or to RSVP for the event, contact Nick Dean by calling (716) 483-1561 or emailing ndean@unitedwaychq.org.