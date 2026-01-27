James Prendergast Library Offering Free ‘Yoga For All Bodies’ Program Through February

The James Prendergast Library is offering Yoga For All Bodies on Tuesday nights through the month of February.

The yoga class will be taught by Karen Hansen from Sukanya Burman Dance and Heather Williamson of the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene. Teens and adults of ages 14 and up of all body types and levels of experience are invited to participate.

Yoga for All Bodies is taking place 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through February 24. There is no cost to attend the program.

For more information, call (716) 484-7135 ext. 226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org.