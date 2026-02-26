James Prendergast Library Seeking 20% Increase In Budget

The James Prendergast Library is seeking public approval for a 20% increase in their budget.

Library Executive Director Tress Williams said the organization is looking for taxpayer support to increase funding by $70,000 annually. The Prendergast Library’s current 2026 budget is $1,335,987. The library is funded through a tax district that was approved by voters in 2020. Money for the district is raised through a property tax that would be added to the School Tax bill.

Williams said the library is facing increased costs related to essential operations, including utilities, materials, technology and building maintenance, “Modern day libraries serve as community spaces, and we provide a wide array of materials and services. Prendergast offers materials, technology, access, education, programming and meeting spaces. Since we passed our tax levy in 2020 we have seen increased usage in all of these areas.”

According to an info sheet handed out by Williams, the Prendergast Library has seen annual visits increase from 72,000 in 2021 to 112,000 in 2025.

Williams said 37.6% of the library’s funding comes from its endowment, 26.3% from the local tax district, with other sources including state and county funding; library fees, and rental payment from the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System.

The library budget proposition will be included as part of the Jamestown Public Schools’ budget vote on May 19, 2026.