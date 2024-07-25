Jamestown Airport Awarded Grant For Fire Suppressant Testing Equipment

The Jamestown Airport has been awarded a grant to acquire fire suppressant testing equipment.

Congressman Nick Langworthy the airport will receive $23,243 as part of the FY24 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This grant will fund the acquisition of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (fire suppressant) input-based testing equipment.

Langworthy said in a press release, “I’ve always been an advocate for the safety and preparedness of our airports, and this grant will provide Jamestown Airport with the necessary resources to enhance its emergency response capabilities. The purchase of this testing equipment is important for assisting our brave first responders, ensuring they have the tools they need to address fires and keep passengers, crew, and others safe.”

The Airport Improvement Program provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). These funds are critical for the continued growth and safety of the aviation sector and for meeting the evolving needs of the communities they serve.