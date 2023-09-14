Jamestown Airport Receiving $1.9 Million from FAA For Fencing Project

The Jamestown Airport is receiving a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for its fencing project.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced an Airport Improvement Grant in the amount of $1,906,849 to the airport.

The funding will be used for Phase 2 of the perimeter fencing project. According to Airport General Manager Shannon Fischer, Phase 1 has already been completed which includes the replacement of the fence and three feet of wildlife skirting in the ground. It also included the replacement of the airport’s mechanical access gates. Phase 2 will be the completion of the fence replacement for the other half of the airport.

According to the FAA, the AIP grant program provides funds for planning and developing public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). The funds are used to complete airport infrastructure projects such as safety barriers, runways, taxiways, signage, lighting, and markings.