Jamestown Airport Well-Positioned To Have Commercial Service Return

The Jamestown Airport is well-positioned to have the Essential Air Service designation restored, bringing commercial air service back to Chautauqua County.

That’s the findings of an Air Service Recovery Plan that was presented to the Chautauqua County Legislature Wednesday night.

The Airport lost the EAS designation in 2018.

Air Service Director Evan Berg, who was the consultant on the marketing study, said that using a 40-mile radius around the airport, there are more than enough likely flyers to sustain commercial air service here. He says 916 customers in the area are flying out of the area each day with 590 on incoming flights. Berg says even 10% of that number would translate to 150 passengers each day in Jamestown.

He added that support from the County Legislature will be key in applying for the EAS designation, along with support at the Federal level.