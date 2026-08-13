WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown American Scandinavian Heritage Foundation Donates Works To JCC

Jamestown American Scandinavian Heritage Foundation Donates Works To JCC

By Leave a Comment

From left: Norman Carlson, Chautauqua County historian; Kim Ecklund, City of Jamestown mayor; Cynthia McKane, retired JCC reference librarian and assistant professor; and Don Sandy, director of the Scandinavian Folk Festival in Jamestown

The Jamestown American Scandinavian Heritage Foundation has recently donated the two-volume reference work to Jamestown Community College.

“Swedish Contributions to American Freedom, 1776-1783” as written by noted Swedish-American historian Amandus Johnson. The second volume was sponsored in part by Jamestown resident Earl O. Hultquist (1891-1963), whose legacy lives on through the Jamestown Campus library that bears his family name. The books will be housed at JCC’s Hultquist Library.

Until this donation, the closest available copies were at Cornell University in Ithaca and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, making this a valuable addition for  students, faculty, and community.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.