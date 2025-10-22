Jamestown Area Community Orchestra Fall Concert Set For Oct. 26

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will present their Fall Concert on Sunday, October 26.

The concert will take place at 4:00 p.m. at First Covenant Church in downtown Jamestown. Conducted by John Cross, the orchestra’s selections include “Andrew Lloyd Webber: A Concert Celebration”, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, Millenium”, an arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Choral and Overture”, “Nessun Dorma”, and the “James Bond Theme”.

Admission is free with a free-will offering will be accepted. The orchestra consists of adult area musicians and selected high school seniors.