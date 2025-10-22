WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra Fall Concert Set For Oct. 26

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra members rehearse for Fall Concert scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will present their Fall Concert on Sunday, October 26.

The concert will take place at 4:00 p.m. at First Covenant Church in downtown Jamestown. Conducted by John Cross, the orchestra’s selections include “Andrew Lloyd Webber: A Concert Celebration”, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, Millenium”, an arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Choral and Overture”, “Nessun Dorma”, and the “James Bond Theme”.

Admission is free with a free-will offering will be accepted.  The orchestra consists of adult area musicians and selected high school seniors.

