The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will perform their Fall Concert on Sunday, October 27.

The concert will take place at 4:00 p.m. at First Covenant Church in Jamestown.

Selections for this concert include “An American in Paris Suite”, “Ballet Egyptien, 1st mov.”, “Pines of Rome Finale”, “Dubinushka”, “Once in Royal David’s City”, “Pinball Wizard”, and selections by the brass ensemble.

A free-will offering will be accepted.