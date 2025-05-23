Jamestown Area Community Orchestra To Perform Saturday

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will hold their Spring concert this Saturday, May 24.

The performance will take place at 4:00 p.m. at First Covenant Church, located at 520 Spring Street.

Conducted by John Cross, the orchestra’s selections include Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5 – Finale”, Verdi’s “Anvil Chorus” (with an actual anvil), “Light Cavalry Overture” by von Suppe, “You’ll Never Walk Alone, featuring vocalist Marci Johnson, “Suite from Downton Abbey”, and others.

Admission is free with a free-will offering being accepted. The orchestra consists of adult area musicians and selected high school seniors.