WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Area Community Orchestra’s Spring Concert Set for May 26

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra’s Spring Concert Set for May 26

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra rehearses for Sunday, May 26 concert (photo by JACO)

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will perform their Spring concert on Sunday, May 26.

John Cross will direct the performance of the orchestra at 4:00 p.m. at First Covenant Church. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Selections for this concert include “Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner, “Fellowship of the Ring” by Howard Shore, “River Songs” arranged Douglas Wagner, “Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor” by Antonio Vivaldi, featuring Bryan Eckenrode and Mandy Majtan, “Memory” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, in remembrance of JACO’s late President, Joseph DiCarlo, and “Forrest Gump Suite” by Alan Silvestri.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.