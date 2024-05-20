Jamestown Area Community Orchestra’s Spring Concert Set for May 26

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will perform their Spring concert on Sunday, May 26.

John Cross will direct the performance of the orchestra at 4:00 p.m. at First Covenant Church. A free-will offering will be accepted.

Selections for this concert include “Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner, “Fellowship of the Ring” by Howard Shore, “River Songs” arranged Douglas Wagner, “Concerto for Two Cellos in G Minor” by Antonio Vivaldi, featuring Bryan Eckenrode and Mandy Majtan, “Memory” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, in remembrance of JACO’s late President, Joseph DiCarlo, and “Forrest Gump Suite” by Alan Silvestri.