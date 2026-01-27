Jamestown Arrested For Rape, Possession Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown Man arrested for raping a child also faces possession of child sexual abuse materials charges.

New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 18-year old Benjamin A. Christ on January 23 for Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, 1st Degree Rape, 1st Degree Sex Abuse, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child .

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation which determined Christ allegedly possessed child sexual abuse materials and was disseminating those materials. State Police allege that Christ was pictured with a child, resulting in the additional arrests once the victim of less than 11-years of age was identified.

Christ has been arraigned on the charges.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office also assisted in this investigation.