Jamestown BPU Announces Programs To Help Local Industries

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced two programs to help local industries.

BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto said the BPU received a $140,000 Manufacturing Climate Technology Equipment/Software Investment grant from NYSERDA to distribute to manufacturers to transform production lines in order to get into the climate tech clean energy sector.

She said the goal is to help retain businesses in the area and also recruit new ones.

Ditonto said lithium-ion battery manufacturer Electrovaya coming into the area could help other industries, “But they are looking again to shorten the transportation needs for their supplies so that they can get them here and get them quickly as they start to produce batteries. That gives a lot of our regional companies an opportunity. They don’t necessarily need to make batteries, but could they make parts, are they in the metal producing industry, are they in the tool and die industry where there are some custom parts that they could make? So, there are opportunities for our manufacturers to get into that supply chain.”

Ditonto said companies can receive up to $19,000. She said they just need to submit a memorandum of approval that shows they have made investments of their own toward the equipment purchase. Funding is available on a first come, first served basis.

Ditonto said NYSERDA also has received federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to offer flex-tech studies for industrial customers.

She said the studies can help determine payback options for energy-related building upgrades, the potential costs for electrification of the HVAC in the building, as well as long-term energy and sustainability plans.

To learn more about both programs, visit jamestownbpu.com or email Ellen Ditonto at businessdev@jamestownbpu.com