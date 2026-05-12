Jamestown BPU Announces Temporary Schedule Changes For Customer Service Office

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced temporary schedule changes for its Customer Service Office beginning this week.

The BPU Customer Service Office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday during the temporary schedule change. The Office is closed daily from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to use the BPU’s convenient online and phone payment options. Payments may be made online at www.jamestownnybpu.gov or by phone at 716-661-1660, option 3, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

A payment drop box is also available next to the Customer Service Office for check and money order payments only. Two other drop boxes are located at Tracy Plaza at City Hall and in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule on East Second Street.

The BPU Customer Service Office is located at 92 Steele Street, Jamestown.