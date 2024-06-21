Jamestown BPU Announces Two Promotions

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager David Leathers has announced the promotion of Kris Sellstrom and Alexander Pickett to leadership positions within the utility.

Kris Sellstrom, a Professional Engineer (PE), has been promoted to Deputy General Manager of the Electric Division. He is responsible for the strategic direction and operational management of the BPU’s main electric departments, including Transmission and Distribution, the Power Plant and Energy and Gas Resources.

Sellstrom began his BPU career in 2011 as a Junior Engineer, progressing to Electrical Engineer in 2014. In 2018, Sellstrom was promoted to Senior Electrical Engineer, Energy and Gas Resources Manager and earned his Professional Engineer license in New York State. Most recently, he has worked as Transmission and Distribution Manager.

The University of Vermont graduate in Electrical Engineering obtained his Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University—The Behrend College.

Nationally, Sellstrom was the Chair of the Customer Connections Energy Innovation Planning Committee for the American Public Power Association (APPA) and is a member of the APPA Smart Energy Providers Committee.

Alexander Pickett has been named Operations Manager of Water Resources, overseeing the BPU’s Water, Wastewater, District Heat and Solid Waste Divisions. Pickett’s duties include operations, personnel, projects and budgets for the four departments.

A Clarkson University Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering graduate, Pickett began working in 2015 as an Industrial Engineering Technician at Weber Knapp Corporation until January, 2016, when he was promoted to Engineer. In 2019, Pickett advanced to Senior Manufacturing Engineer, a post he held until 2022 when he moved to the Jamestown BPU as a Mechanical Engineer in the Water Division. He served as Interim Operations Manager of Water Resources before his permanent appointment.