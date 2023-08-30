Jamestown BPU Asks Customers For Assistance In ‘Check Your Pipes’ Effort

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is asking customers for their assistance in the “Check Your Pipes” effort.

General Manager David Leathers said the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has new regulations that requires the BPU to establish an inventory of water service line materials by October 2024, “The BPU side of their water meters. So, we’re trying to get information on the material of the service line coming into their house, so we’re working to get 100% of our approximate 17,000 service lines that need to be checked done in the next 11 months.”

Leathers said information is being sent in monthly billing notices to customers and is available online as well at https://jamestownbpu.com/395/Check-Your-Pipes.

If the BPU cannot identify water lines through online survey forms, the BPU will contact customers to set up an appointment to verify service line material.

For more information, contact the BPU Water Department at 716-661-1613.