Jamestown BPU Closed Labor Day, Garbage Pick-Up Delayed Until Tuesday

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday, September 1, in observance of Labor Day.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on that day.

Due to the holiday, Monday’s regular garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, September 2. In the same way, Tuesday’s collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday’s collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday’s collection will be moved to Friday; and Friday’s collection will be moved to Saturday, September 6.

The Yard Waste Site, 1001 Monroe Street, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 30, even though it is the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Site will be open as usual from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 3, but will be closed on Saturday, September 6, to allow for Saturday garbage and recycling collection.

BPU bill payments can be made online 24 hours a day at www.jamestownbpu.com under “My Account” using credit or debit cards. Credit and debit card payments can be made 24/7 at 716-661-1660, option 3. Check or money order payments (no cash) can be placed in drop boxes located in the BPU parking lot, 92 Steele Street; Jamestown City Hall, Tracy Plaza, 200 West Third Street; and in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule, on the East Second side of City Hall.

Customers may call 716-661-1640 outside of business hours to report emergency issues for all BPU Divisions. During regular business hours, they may call BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.