Jamestown BPU Closed Labor Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday, September 7 in observance of Labor Day.

Garbage and recycling also will not be collected on September 7.

Due to the holiday, Monday’s regular garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, September 8. In the same way, Tuesday collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday to Friday; and Friday collection to Saturday, September 12.

The Yard Waste Site, 1001 Monroe Street, will be open for its regular hours of 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, hours even though it is the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Site will be open as usual from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, but will be closed on Saturday, September 12, to allow for Saturday collection of garbage and recycling.

Although Customer Service is closed on Labor Day, customers are encouraged to use the BPU’s convenient online and phone payment options. Payments by credit or debit card may be made online at www.jamestownnybpu.gov or by phone at 716-661-1660, option 3, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

For reports of trouble for all BPU Divisions during non-business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During regular business hours, such calls may be made to BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.