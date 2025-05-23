Jamestown BPU Closed Monday, Garbage-Recycling Schedule Delayed One Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

Due to the holiday, Monday’s regular garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, May 27. In the same way, Tuesday collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday to Friday; and Friday collection to Saturday, May 31.

The Yard Waste Site, located at 1001 Monroe Street, will be open for its regular 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 24, hours even though it is the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Site will be open as usual from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, but will be closed on Saturday, May 31, to allow for Saturday collection of garbage and recycling.

For reports of trouble for all BPU Divisions during non-business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During regular business hours, such calls may be made to BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.