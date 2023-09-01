Jamestown BPU Garbage, Recycling Schedule Altered Due to Labor Day Holiday

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities garbage and recycling schedule will be altered due to the Labor Day Holiday.

The BPU will be closed on Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day.

Monday’s regular garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, September 5. In the same way, Tuesday’s collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday’s collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday to Friday; and Friday collection to Saturday, September 9.

The Yard Waste Site will be open for its regular hours of 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m tomorrow even though it is the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Site will be open as usual from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, but will be closed on Saturday, September 9, to allow for Saturday collection of garbage and recycling.

For reports of trouble for all BPU Divisions during non-business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During regular business hours, such calls may be made to BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.