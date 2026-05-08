Jamestown BPU Launches ‘Cents For St. Susan’s’ Campaign

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has launched its 27th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign.

Over the past 26 years, the BPU’s efforts have raised $431,851.13 in support of St. Susan Center.

Bright yellow coin canisters have once again been placed throughout the community, giving residents an easy way to donate loose change, cash or checks to support the soup kitchen. Checks payable to St. Susan Center may also be mailed to the BPU at P.O. Box 700, Jamestown, NY 1470, or dropped off at the Customer Service Office.

Donations can also be made online while paying utility bills. Redeemable bottles and cans may be donated at BPU Customer Service or at Don’s Car Wash in Lakewood, provided they are designated for St. Susan Center.

Donations may also be made on the Events page of the St. Susan Center website under “BPU Cents for St. Susan’s.”

A hot dog sale is planned from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, outside BPU Customer Service at 92 Steele Street. Employees will volunteer their lunch hours to sell hot dogs, chips, soda and water, with all proceeds benefiting the campaign. Redeemable bottles and cans may also be donated during the sale.

St. Susan Center purchases food through FeedMore WNY. Thanks to their partnership, every dollar donated provides six dollars’ worth of food for those in need. The Center served 49,287 meals in 2025.

St. Susan Center is located at 31 Water Street in Jamestown and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Center is closed on Sundays and only closes on four additional days each year: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, with special holiday hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.