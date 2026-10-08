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Jamestown BPU Names Megan Eckwahl To Succeed Becky Robbins As Communications Coordinator

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Megan Eckwahl

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has named Megan Arnone Eckwahl to succeed Becky Robbins as their Communications Coordinator.

Robbins is retiring after 20 years at the BPU.

Eckwahl had been employed as Manager of Marketing & Communications for the National Comedy Center and Lucy Desi Museum since 2022. In 2025, the New York State Tourism Industry Association recognized Eckwahl for innovations and leadership in tourism marketing across New York State.

Previously, she was the Director of Marketing, Communications and Sales at the Northwest Arena, and spent four years at the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau in the role of Marketing & Communications Coordinator.

Eckwahl earned her bachelor’s in communication at the State University of New York at Buffalo after attending Jamestown Community College. A Southwestern High School graduate, she has been active in the community as a Chautauqua Region Community Foundation Member and volunteer, a 2023 graduate of the Chautauqua Leadership Network, and a member of Conduit Ministries.

Eckwahl resides in Lakewood with her husband, Tom, and his two children. She assumes her duties at the BPU on October 19.

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