Jamestown BPU Offices Closed Monday For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices will be closed on Monday, January 19, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Customer Service Office will reopen for business at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 20.

Garbage and recycling will be collected on their regular weekly schedule, with no changes. The recyclable of the week for January 19–23 will be paper.

Customers who need to pay bills on the holiday can pay online at www.jamestownbpu.com by selecting “My Account” on the home page. Payments also may be made at 716-661-1660, ext. 3. Online and phone payments may be made by credit card, debit card or electronic check.

Customers may leave checks or money orders (no cash) after hours in drop-off boxes located in the BPU Customer Service Office parking lot down the D driveway, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions after business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During business hours, utility trouble may be reported to 716-661-1660.