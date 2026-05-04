Jamestown BPU To Provide Community Fiber Update To City Council

Jamestown City Council will receive an update from the Jamestown BPU on their Community Fiber program tonight.

BPU officials will present during the full work session about the broadband fiber network roll out that is set to happen this summer. Contractors will be installing fiber drops on the exterior of houses. There is no cost to homeowners.

Council also will review a resolution to submit the city’s Annual Action Plan for how U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds will be used. That resolution will be voted on in June. The Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency has been granted $1,113,722 in Community Development Block Grant funds and $279,108.19 in HOME program funds for the 2026 program year.

The Public Safety Committee will review a special event application request from the Blue Star Mothers to hold a Gold Star Memorial event at Veterans Park on Saturday, May 23.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.