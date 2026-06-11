Jamestown BPU Volunteers Selling Hot Dogs June 12 To Benefit St. Susan Center

Those looking to support the St. Susan Center just need to buy a hot dog Friday at the Jamestown BPU.

BPU volunteers will be selling hot dogs, chips, water, and soda to benefit the BPU’s 27th annual “Cents For St. Susan’s” fund drive.

The fundraiser lunch will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, outside the Jamestown BPU Customer Service Office at 92 Steele Street in Jamestown. A rain date for the sale is Friday, June 19.

The public may also bring empty redeemable cans and bottles to the sale to provide more “cents” for the soup kitchen.

During the fund drive through mid-July, redeemable cans and bottles can also be taken to the BPU Customer Service Office, 92 Steele Street, to benefit the St. Susan Center. Cans and bottles for “Cents for St. Susan’s” can also be donated at Don’s Car Wash in the name of St. Susan Center.

Donations will also be accepted at the hot dog sale.

For questions regarding the drive, contact BPU Communications Coordinator Becky Robbins at 716-661-1680 or at brobbins@jamestownNYBPU.gov.