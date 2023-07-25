Jamestown BPU Website Improves Access in ‘Refresh’

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ website has gone through a “refresh.”

BPU Information Services Manager Frank Galeazzo said the redesign is improve access to services and information, including more access to quick links, “Specifically ‘My Account,’ information on electric vehicles, information on job openings at the BPU, the ‘Notify Me’ section where you can click on ‘Notify Me’ and sign up for alerts on any of our calendar events, especially recycling. So, that’s a real nice feature where if you click on ‘Notify Me’ and sign up for an alert, you would get a text or email alert every Sunday letting you know what the recycling for the week is.”

He said the website was last updated in 2019.

Galeazzo said the site now offers a button on homepage that converts the website immediately to Spanish. A Google Translate option continues to appear on the bottom of the page to convert the site to more than 145 languages.

He said a ChatBot also is being launched as part of the page, “It’s not a live chat, but it’s more a quick question-and-answer type thing where a virtual assistant can help you find real things fast. And right now, what we’re doing is training it so as the questions come in, we train it and we are able to modify the responses as it learns the system and learns what people are asking it’ll answer questions better in the future.”

You can view the updated BPU website at jamestownbpu.com.

The Jamestown BPU Board approved borrowing $1 million from Cattaraugus County Bank to use toward purchasing four new recycling trucks and two sanitation trucks. The total purchase cost is $1.4 million.

The board did not act on a resolution to approve the purchase of the recycling trucks as they did not have the three-quarters of the board members present needed in order to approve the purchase without going out to bid.