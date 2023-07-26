Jamestown BPU’s ReTool Conference Takes Place Today at Chautauqua Institution

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will hold a one-day ReTool event at Chautauqua Institution today.

BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto said that 150 people have already signed up for the event that is being co-sponsored by the Institution, “We are taking advantage of the fact that Chautauqua has the infrastructure week as their theme. And, so, we’ll have people who will be attending the morning amphitheater discussion with Leslie Dewan, who is a nuclear scientist and engineer, an environmentalist, and also an entrepreneur; which fits into all of the categories that we’re looking for.”

Ditonto said a panel discussion will be held at Smith-Wilkes Hall of “Going Green: Growing Our Workforce, Our Community & Our Economy.” It will feature five panelists representing manufacturing and industrial organizations and six experts from regional workforce development organizations. These panelists will discuss opportunities and challenges in the training, recruitment and retention of employees.

The afternoon session will conclude with an informal networking event on the shores of Chautauqua Lake.