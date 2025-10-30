Jamestown City Council Approves Increased Fees

Jamestown City Council has approved increasing Department of Development fees and parking permit fees.

The Department of Development permit fees had not been adjusted in several years while administrative costs have increased at about a rate of 2% or more a year. Permit fees increases range between 10 and 20%. The new rates go into effect January 1, 2026.

Business District Parking Permits will double in price from $300 to $600 a year. The permit is for businesses that make deliveries or pickups or service calls in downtown Jamestown. This permit allows the individual to come and go within the district without being ticketed for an overtime in zone violation. The adjusted fee is now in line with the cost to park in the city’s parking ramps.