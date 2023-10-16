Jamestown City Council Begins Budget Hearings Tonight

Jamestown City Council will begin hearing budget presentations from the administrative services departments tonight.

The proposed $40.15 million spending plan includes a 1.29% increase in the tax levy.

The budget hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature the departments of Clerk/Treasurer, Assessor, Comptroller, Information Services, and Corporation Counsel.

On Council’s regular work session agenda, they will review a resolution to make emergency repairs to the roof of Fire Station #5. The roof suffered a partial collapse around March 7 due to weight of snow and ice on the roof deck. The total cost of the project is $226,793. Part of that would be funded through a $140,604 insurance settlement. The resolution proposes using $90,000 from the contingency fund and to contract with E.E. Austin & Son to do the repair work.

Council also will review a resolution to accept a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Police Traffic Services Program. The $8,556 grant is to go toward increasing seat belt use and reducing dangerous driving behaviors. The staff report stated that Jamestown Police would run details to curtail speeding and stop sign violations.

The budget hearings will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the full work session to follow at 7:30 p.m. There will be no committee meetings tonight. The meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.