Jamestown City Council Meet The Candidates Forum To Be Hosted On WRFA

WRFA, in partnership with the Jamestown Post-Journal and Media One Group, will be hosting a Meet the Candidates for Jamestown City Council forum.

The forum will take place at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 9 and will feature the following candidates:

At Large Candidates:

Randy Daversa (Republican, Incumbent), Jeremy Engquist (Democrat), and Dan Gonzalez (Democrat).

Ward Candidates:

Ward 3: Regina Brackman (Democrat, Incumbent) and Seth States (Republican);

Ward 4: Joe Paterniti (R, Incumbent) and Doug Scotchmer (Democrat)

Ward 5: Dan Hickman (Republican) and Hannah Jaroszynski (Democrat)

The forum will be moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and will involve questions from participating media members John D’Agostino of the Jamestown Post-Journal, and Terry Frank of Media One Group and WJTN.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m, Thursday, October 9, 2025 in the Third Floor Media Arts Room of the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The forum will be broadcast live on 107.9 FM and livestreamed on WRFA’s YouTube page. The program will also be rebroadcast in the future by WRFA and WJTN radio.

The forum is intended to help inform voters of the City of Jamestown about the candidates prior to Election Day on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Limited seating for audience members will be available. Reservations for seats can be made starting at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, October 2 by emailing julia@reglenna.com.