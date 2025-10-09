WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown City Council Meet The Candidates Forum Tonight

Don’t forget to tune into the Jamestown City Council Meet the Candidate’s forum tonight at 6:00 p.m.

The forum will feature eight of the candidates running for City Council in the November 4 General Election.

You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about the candidates while a media panel featuring Julia Ciesla-Hanley; The Jamestown Post-Journal’s John D’Agostino, and Media One Group’s Terry Frank asks questions.

You can listen live on 107.9 fm, stream on wrfalp.com, or watch the video livestream on WRFA’s YouTube page.

