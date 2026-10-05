Jamestown City Council To Discuss Proposed Abandoned Shopping Cart Ordinance

Jamestown City Council will retake up discussion of a proposed ordinance about abandoned shopping carts tonight.

The Public Safety Committee tabled the ordinance last month due to lack of time available in committee to discuss it. The proposed ordinance would establish a framework for addressing the removal, abandonment, recovery, storage, and enforcement of the carts.

The Public Safety Committee also will resume discussion on a local Law to abolish the Strategic Planning and Partnership Commission. The committee tabled the law last month to allow for further discussion.

The committee also will vote on special event permit applications including:

– Uptwnkix 3 Year Anniversary to be held from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2026 between Washington and Cherry Streets. This event had previously been approved electronically.

– Jamestown High School Homecoming Parade to be held 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15 on West Third Street near the Farm Fresh Plaza to the Jamestown High School Parking Lot. The parade had previously been held in the Allen Park area to Strider Field.

Council members also will review a resolution to use contingency funds to purchase a vehicle that is currently being leased by the Mayor’s Office. The Mayor’s Office has leased a vehicle since 2020 and has seen the monthly lease costs increase over the past six years. The office wishes to purchase the vehicle for a lease buyout amount of $18,971.05 versus paying for a new 36 month lease for a comparable vehicles that is anticipated to increase monthly payments from $339.49 to an estimated $439.49.

The Housing Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.