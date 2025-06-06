Jamestown City Council To Hear Proposal That Aims To Speed Up New Housing Development

Jamestown City Council will hear a proposal Monday night that would speed up new housing development in the city.

Jamestown Department of Development staff will present a pre-permitting resolution first to the Housing Committee at 6:30 p.m. According to the staff report in the meeting pre-file, in an effort to address housing concerns, the City is “…advocating for a streamlined approach to housing development and alleviating the barriers that currently exist.” The proposal would have the City working with the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals to apply applicable variances to specific sites in order to create “…a more appealing development environment for for-profit and non-profit developers of affordable housing.” The report said having these permits in place could lead to a faster development process.

Council also will review a lease agreement with Chadakoin Paddle Company to provide kayak rentals at McCrea Point Park. The company is located just around the corner from the park at 701 West Eighth Street. The contract indicates the company would have a storage unit onsite at the park for people to rent kayaks and they could also offer seasonal rental of kayak storage spaces to the public. While Chadakoin Paddle would be required to provide liability insurance, there was no stated lease cost and the contract said a “…revenue-sharing model may be negotiated separately should the City choose to participate in seasonal rental profits.”

Under Public Safety, Council members will review a request from the Jamestown Fire Department to hire four new firefighters to replace members whom have retired between March 2025 and May 2025.

Council also will review the resolution to approve the Annual Action Plan as well as the Five Year Consolidated Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program allocations. The City has been allocated $1,105,265.08 through the 2025 in CDBG funds and $313,259 through the HOME Program, for a total of $1,418,512.08.

Committee meetings start at 6:30 p.m. with the Housing Committee and continue at 7:00 p.m. for remaining committees. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.