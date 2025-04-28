Jamestown City Council To Vote On Police Union Contract

Jamestown City Council will vote on a new contract with the Police Union tonight.

The agreement between the City and Kendall Club Police Benevolent Association has already been approved and ratified by the Police Union. It covers January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028.

Included in the proposed contract are salary increases of 2% for 2025, which is retroactive; 2% for 2026, 3% for 2027, and 4% for 2028. The health insurance premium rate will increase to 18%, effective January 1, 2025 with the next 1% increase in 2027. The contract establishes a Labor Management Committee to review premium rate related issues on a quarterly basis.

Other added benefits include $1,000 annually in sick pay bonus that will be paid out quarterly at $250 if the employee has not utilized any sick time in that previous quarter. Life insurance purchased by union employees will increase from $50,000 to $100,000.

Additionally, the contract has the Kendall Club PBA agreeing to withdraw an improper labor practice charge and to end arbitration. The union also would withdraw a lawsuit against the City filed in State Supreme Court.

The staff report states the contract is in line with other police departments in the region.

Council also will vote on issuing a $27.6 million bond for upgrades to the Cassadaga Water Pump Station and a $1.65 million bond anticipation note for a new gas/diesel fueling station in the Water Division as well as new sand filter replacements in the Wastewater Division.

A resolution to approve the loan of $350,000 to Monroe & More LLC by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation is also on the voting agenda. Since the loan amount exceeds $100,000, Council approval is required. Monroe & More will be using the funds to purchase machinery and equipment.

A brief work session is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor City Council Chambers. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.