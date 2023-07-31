Jamestown City Council to Vote on Purchasing Second Ambulance

Jamestown City Council will vote on the purchase of a second ambulance tonight.

The resolution purchases an ambulance for the department from WNY Bus Parts of Elma, New York for $217,741. Funding for this purchase will come from American Rescue Plan monies, which were previously approved by council.

Council also will vote on the use of a $284,291 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to purchase 40 portable radios from Eagle Radio Technologies for $252,768 and the purchase of 72 rope bailout system kits from Whitmer Public Safety Group for $30,078.

An emergency resolution to replace a heating and cooling unit at Diethrick Stadium will be voted on as well. The current unit that cools and heats the home locker room no longer works and the city is proposing using $85,725 out of the contingency fund to purchase a new one.

Council also will vote to use an additional $10,000 in ARP funds toward a new Salt Brine System. The new system was to be located inside the existing mechanic shop at 155 Steele Street, but due to delays in the construction of the new Fleet Maintenance facility on Washington Street, the brine system was never purchased.

Council has already approved $185,000 for the system, but costs have since increased with the updated cost now $195,000.

Council also will vote to accept several grants including one under new business for the $1.8 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, grant. Council approved in May the use of that grant to hire eight firefighters.

Two other grants that council will vote to accept under regular business include a $248,685 Safe Streets For All Planning Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. It will be used to develop a Road Safety Plan that includes engineering and design work.

The second grant is a $2 million Healthy Homes Production grant received by Chautauqua County. The City of Jamestown has been awarded $1,378,316 of that grant, which will go toward addressing housing-related hazards.

The City Council Voting Session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. A work session will precede the voting session at 7:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor. The public is welcome to attend both meetings with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.