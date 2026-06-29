Jamestown City Council To Vote On Revised Comprehensive Plan

Jamestown City Council will vote on the adoption of the revised Comprehensive Plan tonight.

The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 1998. C & S Companies worked with the city, including holding a variety of public engagement sessions, to revise the plan. A Public hearing on the adoption of the draft Comprehensive Plan will be held at 6:45 p.m. in City Council Chambers for final public input.

Council also will vote on creating a new neighborhood watch program in the Fulton Street, Strong Street, Lakeview Avenue, and Sumner Place neighborhood. Citizens from this neighborhood have spoke before City Council at numerous past meetings about concern over drug activity, homes that needed to be demolished, and quality of life concerns.

Under new business, Council will consider a request by New York State Department of Transportation that the City enter into a Federal Aid Local Project Agreement for the engineering and right of way incidentals phase of the flood mitigation project at Jones & Gifford Avenue and Washington Street. The total agreement amount of that phase is $560,000 and would have 80% of costs funded through federal aid of $448,000 with a 20% local match of $112,000.

Another resolution under new business for consideration is the purchase of 25 bulletproof vests for the Jamestown Police Department. The staff report states that bulletproof vests expire after five years and there are 25 officers who are due to receive new ones. The cost is $25,123 with JPD using funds collected through DWI fees to make the purchase. The department also will request a partial reimbursement of that cost through the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s “Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program” which should result in a reimbursement of $12,561.

Council will hold a brief work session at 7:00 p.m. following the public hearing. The voting session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the public hearing and voting session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.