Jamestown City Council To Vote On Two Housing Ordinances

Jamestown City Council will consider two housing ordinances at their monthly voting session tonight.

The proposed vacant property registration ordinance would require the owners to register the property for a fee of $250. The fee would go toward the administrative costs of registering the building and the costs for the city to monitor the vacant site. The ordinance also calls for additional fees to be levied each January 1 should the property remain vacant.

The public nuisance ordinance would determine a property is a public nuisance and, thus condemned, after a specific number of arrests within a two year time period for illegal activities.

The updated ordinance also includes the ability for the city to designate a receiver to take rents and profits from nuisance properties in order to remediate the issues.

Council also will vote on a shared services agreement with Busti Fire Department.

Under the agreement, Busti will be able to bill for the emergency services transports and it will cover Jamestown Fire crews in the event they cover calls in Busti’s Fire District.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said this will help Busti to recover costs and there would not be a cost to the City of Jamestown. He said in the event that Busti doesn’t have the manpower to respond to an EMS call, Jamestown will respond with the staff needed. He said there is a 60-40 revenue split on those types of calls.

Coon said ALSTAR will be providing the billing for Busti.

Under new business, Council will vote on two resolutions to approve quit claim deeds to sell two properties off 462 Camp Street in the Country View Estates. The property sale of a lot for $15,277 to Michael and Gail Espinoza and the sale of a lot for $10,500.00 to Paul and Linda Nelson had been previously approved by the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency board at its March 12, 2024 meeting.

City Council will hold a work session at 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room with the voting session taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the second floor Council Chambers of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.