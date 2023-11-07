Jamestown City Council Wraps Up Budget Presentations

Jamestown City Council has wrapped up budget presentations and are now moving onto budget discussions.

Council heard presentations from the Fenton History Center and Department of Development Monday night.

Council President Tony Dolce said American Rescue Plan funds and leftover contingency funds have helped over the last few years take care of “wish list” items in departments’ budgets like equipment purchases.

He said there was nothing “glaring” that stood out in the proposed budget this year aside from significant increases in department heads salaries, “The reason that there were some large increases, I would say, is because it’s becoming more and more difficult to compete with the private sector to get some of these, keep some of these people in these positions. So, I think the mayor and the administration felt that in order to keep some of these people and to be competitive with the private sector we needed to up their salaries.”

Dolce said Council may choose to adjust some of those proposed increases downward given that some of them were “rather hefty.”

He said Council could request that department heads appear before them again to answer further questions at the November 13 work session. He said while there is no Council meeting scheduled for Monday, November 20, a meeting could be held if needed for further discussions.

Dolce said any amendments to the tentative 2024 budget need to be filed by Friday, November 10 with a public hearing on the budget scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 13. He said council then will vote on the budget on Monday, November 27 with any additional changes to the budget needing to come under new business as amendments.