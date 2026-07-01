Jamestown City Councils Approves Update Of Comprehensive Plan

Jamestown City Council has approved the first update of the City’s Comprehensive Plan since 1998.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said that following this approval and other comments received by the end of the comment period of June 29, the City will work with C & S Companies to make minor edits to provide a final copy in the next few weeks.

She said the update has been long overdue, “I think it has a real hard grasp at where we’re at today, what our history is, and what we’re trying to maintain from a historical side, but also opening our eyes to what the future holds for Jamestown. I think it is very comprehensive, to use the term, it opens up and it’ll be a piece that will be used for years to come.”

Ecklund said the Plan will inform the updates to the Zoning Code that have begun and also will inform which projects are given priority for funding under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Comprehensive Plan can be read online at: https://www.cscos.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Jamestown-Draft-Comprehensive-Plan.pdf