Jamestown City Revival Holding Veterans, Military, 1st Responders Appreciation Service on Nov. 13

The recognition of veterans will continue Thursday, with an event by Jamestown City Revival.
The Veterans, Military, and First Responders Appreciation Service is a free event that will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 13 at Family Church Jamestown, located at 3130 Garfield Road in Jamestown.
The evening will include:
- Heartfelt Service (6:30 PM): The core of the evening will be a special service dedicated to honoring service members from every era—from WWII to the War on Terror and current service—as well as those on the front lines in our community.
- Special Recognition & Gift: As a small token of gratitude, all veterans, active military members, and first responders in attendance will be recognized on stage and receive a $50 gas card.
- Friendly Food Reception (7:45 PM): Right after the service, everyone is invited to a casual food reception in the Youth Center.
For more information, visit jamestowncityrevival.org/events
